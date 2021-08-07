Watch
Golden Alert issued for Lexington man

Lexington Police Department
Posted at 12:05 PM, Aug 07, 2021
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing Lexington man.

According to police, Steven Thornbury was last seen at his apartment in the 3700 block of Crosby Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he suffers from a brain injury.

They describe him as a white man who is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Police say he may be going in the direction of the Chinoe Road and Alumni Drive area.

LPD asks that you call 911 if you see Thornbury.

