Grace Christian Church shares plans to help community's youth

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Grace Christian Church's lead pastor, Andrew Brown, is working with the church’s other leaders on a big project that they hope will help youth and their families.

Brown says, "I'm excited about partnering with parents and giving them some tools and resources. I know already it's been meaningful for me as a dad."

The program is called "Player's Box". It helps kids facing social, academic, arts, and athletic pressures learn how to process and address their feelings.

Brown explains, "We want to do things that are really high level. We want the best camps, and the best trainings, the best leagues so that we can be around young people when they have those moments where life feels like it's too much, that we have relationships with them."

The church wants to build a 25,000-square-foot facility on this piece of land that sits just out front of the church building. They want it to be open seven days a week so this entire community can come out and enjoy it whenever they want.

Player's Box was founded by Charlie McMahan. He started this project at Southbrook Christian Church in Ohio. He says, "I just remember going, that's it. I'm not gonna let this happen to another kid if I can do something about it. And I developed a curriculum called 'PLAY' -- personality type, learning style, ability level and yes factor."

McMahan used to be an athlete. His son took up the sport, too, and he says the pressures came with it.

He explains, "When they hear, and they are being guided by trained coaches and being accepted for who they are, then it normalizes them, and now we're on our way."

Brown has been at Grace Christian for the last 17 years. He wants to use his time here moving forward to help more people in Scott County and across the state.

Brown says, "I feel like part of our responsibility is to bring help and wholeness to young people."

The program’s director Steve Miner, "You know there's a need for a place for people to come together like this. We don't have a lot of spaces like that here in Scott County."

The ultimate goal is to bring the community together to address mental health in youth and show other communities what's possible.

Brown says, "Our dream is really, with player's box, is that it goes way beyond what we're doing here in our community. We're just the first of many churches that are saying, 'Hey, we want to address this real felt need,' but we really see player's box being something that's gonna go nationwide, and a lot of churches are gonna be able to use to help young people in the community."

The church's pastor says this project is estimated to cost around $5 million. He says church members have already pledged $2 million to help.

For more information about the church or to help donate to the project, you can visit www.GraceChristian.tv.