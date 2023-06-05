'Grand Night' returns with Broadway's biggest hits for 31st year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "It A Grand Night for Singing!", an annual University of Kentucky summer Broadway show, is returning to campus for a 31st year.

The shows feature "Central Kentucky's brightest talents singing Broadway's biggest hits."

"We have an exciting program in the works including some popular Billboard standards from 'Hello Dolly,' 'Hair' and the 'Greatest Showman' to 'Cinderella' and 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show,' and everything in between, this year’s 'Grand Night' will be an incredible experience," says Director of UK Opera Theatre Everett McCorvey, D.M.A.

The event is held by UK Opera Theatre and will take place at the Singletary Center for the Arts on June 9-11 and June 16-18.

Tickets are available for purchase here.

More information can be found here.