Groundbreaking on new Lexington Roll Call station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Monday, Lexington mayor Linda Gorton joined police chief Lawrence Weathers and other city leaders to break ground on a new police station in southern Fayette County.

The new East Sector Roll Call station will be built in Veterans Park, and the city's first police station built outside Man O’ War Boulevard.

Officials say the current station on Centre Parkway is rented and is too small for the needs of the police department.

"The new facility positions police closer to major traffic arteries and to neighborhoods along Man O' War. It will also save money in utility expenses and in rent," says Mayor Gorton.

The new 4.2 million dollar facility will be on land the city already owns.

Mayor Gorton says she is particularly excited about one of the features of the building.

“It's going to be built with geothermal heating and air. it's important we take that into consideration."

The building will also feature:

Over 7,800 square feet of space

Much needed expanded operational space including a larger roll call room for officers to meet in at the start of east shift, and space for training programs

Expanded space for supervisors

A new bike room to store and work on bicycles, which are an integral part of the Police Department's Bureau of Patrol community policing work

A geothermal system for heat and cooling. It will be solar-ready, to accommodate solar panels in the future.

The new building will be next to fire station 22 on Clearwater Way.

