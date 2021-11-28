Watch
Harlan County man receives Gold Star pin

Nick Lazaroff
Gold Star pinning ceremony
Posted at 12:29 PM, Nov 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-28 12:29:20-05

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Harlan County man Paul Adams received a Gold Star pin in a ceremony at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Sunday.

Adams's oldest brother, Cecil, was 21 years old when he was killed in World War II in the Battle of Saipan.

Cecil was a Navy medic and was shot while giving aid to another wounded soldier. He was awarded the Purple Heart for his courageous act.

“I’m very honored," Paul Adams said. "That’s all I can say. I’m honored and very humbled. I’ve been around a long time and very few things get me, but this got me.”

Paul and Cecil grew up in Harlan County with six other siblings.

Representative Matt Lockett presented the Gold Star pin at the ceremony.

