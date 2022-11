(LEX 18) — You can help feed a family in the Bluegrass this holiday season.

LEX 18 and Kroger have partnered with the Salvation Army for the annual Food Angel program. All you have to do is pick up a Food Angel ornament at your neighborhood Kroger and add it to your cart. The cashier will scan it and add $25 to your grocery bill.

We hope you'll help us make the holidays brighter for families in need.