Air Force veteran rides & mows for a cure

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robert Farthing is just like millions of other people. He likes riding his bike.

“I loved bikes from the time I was a kid,” Farthing says with a smile. “I did charity events over the years in different states.”

But in 2008, the Air Force veteran and his family moved from England to Virginia, when he decided to ride for a cause.

“So my son went online and found a ride called “Bike MS” – actually, back then, it was “MS 150.” He said, ‘Hey dad, there’s this 150-mile bike ride; it’s two days,’ and I said, ‘Man, that’s what I’m looking for.’"

“I got to thinkin’ after about a few days that it’s more than a bike ride; it’s a cause. Who do I know (who might benefit)? I realized that I had a family member who had MS. You know, it just really hits close to home when it’s somebody that close.”

For 15 years, he has ridden his bike to raise money for multiple sclerosis research. But it wasn’t long before he decided that wasn’t enough.

“There were people who were raising more money than me. If there’s a competition, I wanna be involved. I wanna compete at a high level,” Farthing admits. “I began listening to their stories and the different ways that people fund-raise, and I decided that I would mow yards to earn money.”

That has grown to more than 100 yards mowed this year alone. Add that to bike miles ranging up to 6,000 in a year, and Farthing says he will hit $63,000 donated by the end of 2023.

“I’m a servant. I’ve always been a servant. I was born with a servant’s heart. I love helping people. I’ve always loved helping people. So, if I can come and mow your yard and meet a need you have and make your yard look great. And then turn around and we together, we can take that money and help somebody who has a different need, that’s a heart thing for me.”

And his wife of 37 years, Lisa, supports him to the fullest.

“The jokes about being a fishing widow or a hunting widow, well, I’m a lawnmower widow!” Lisa teases as she shares a hearty laugh.

“That’s the first time I’ve heard that one!" Robert says. “We’re making a real difference in real people’s lives in real-time. And I love it! I love every minute of it. Every ounce of sweat, every aching muscle."

“I’m gonna keep on doing this until we find a cure for MS.”

