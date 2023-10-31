Breast cancer survivor looks to help others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — To say the past four years have been difficult for Alisa Hairston would be an understatement.

“I went in the doctor’s office, it was sunlight. I left the doctor’s office, it was late in the evening. So I knew something was wrong,” says Hairston.

It was breast cancer, but Alisa was determined to fight it in every way possible.

“I wasn’t new to this. It runs in my family, breast cancer. So, I was just like, ‘I got fight in me. Cancer’s not going to defeat me.'”

She underwent surgery in 2020 and radiation treatments and will have to take medication for the rest of her life. Cancer defeated, but then – tragedy.

“I lost the only son that I had in 2021. He was able to give me my roses on that Saturday before his life was taken.”

Her son Berkley was gunned down just days before his 18th birthday. He was her biggest fan through her battles, so Alisa decided to start a business to help others and honor him and her ancestors.

“Three Shades Pink” – named for her grandmother and her two sisters, who all had breast cancer.

“We’re into soft texture, 'cause when you have cancer, you want to wear soft texture clothing. We specialize in hair products, I make hair pieces."

“I have a lot of clients that are cancer survivors. They’ve been cancer survivors for many years, they’ve actually battled cancer twice, their hair is all the way down here.”

As Alisa searches for normalcy, perhaps she can help others find some as well.