Heroes Among Us: Foundation established for famed KY writer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Make no mistake, James Baker Hall was a Kentucky hero.

“Seven books of poetry, three novels, and hundreds of thousands of pictures," laughs his son Lawrence Pemble. “He was an artist from the time he woke up in the morning until he went – even when he was sleeping, that’s what he was. He was the epitome of a working artist.”

The famed writer and former poet laureate touched generations of aspiring artists and writers through his works and decades as an instructor at the University of Kentucky. Now, Pemble and others have created a foundation in his name.

“He elevated Kentucky to a level where we participated in national and international conversations on a regular basis, you know," says Pemble. “He was proud of Kentucky and he held it out as his flag. We want to carry that spirit to more people. We don’t spend enough time talking about the good things here and this is a really good thing.”

“There are actually more writers, more kinds of writing, and more avenues now than ever before. Technology has also made it easier for people to publish books,” adds Tom Eblen, the Carnegie Center's literary arts liaison. You know, we’re seeing an explosion not only in literacy but in literary arts, especially in Kentucky.”

With that, the group announced its formation with an event at the Carnegie Center with his literary and artistic work on display.

“Everyone around here still knows, still loves him. Everywhere we go, people are happy that we’re doing something with his name and with his work. So we’re really excited about it. It’s really fantastic," says Pemble.

Pemble would love to see an award established in his name in the years to come to continue to shine the spotlight on Kentucky’s talent.

“Kentucky has a great literary and visual arts tradition and legacy that’s carried on for 150 years. We think it should keep going. We don’t make as big enough deal about it," says Pemble.

