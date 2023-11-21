High school heroes come to the rescue on Jessamine County school bus

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — It’s a bus ride on Halloween that West Jessamine High School freshman Skyler Willoughby can’t remember, but one that those around him will never forget.

“I was in sixth period in Ms. Smothers’ class,” says Skyler. “My head started to hurt and when I got on the bus, I was playing on my phone and I just passed out.”

West Jessamine senior Carleigh Jackson does remember.

“He walked on the bus and he seemed perfectly fine and then the next moment…chaos.”

Skyler had suffered a medical emergency, one that required quick action. Fortunately, fellow students Megan Howard, Jackson, and Ryan Lawson didn’t hesitate to help.

“I’ve seen seizures happen before and his hand was in his pocket and he was on his side and I could see it twitching,” recalls Jackson.

“He started to like slope down and then he started seizing,” says Howard.

Lawson is a Boy Scout who is months away from reaching Eagle status and says his training came in handy. “I keep a lot of first aid stuff in my bag. Like the first thing that I grabbed was my CPR mask.”

“I got him onto his side and I checked to see if he was breathing,” Howard adds.

The students quickly notified their bus driver, Joshua Conley, who called for help.

“I got on the radio and called the bus garage and let them know that we had a student on the bus that’s reported not to be breathin’ and is passed out,” says Conley. “I cannot believe how quick help actually came. Like it’s actually very impressive to me.”

Skyler’s grandmother says an issue with a medical implant was the problem that landed him in the hospital for two days, but she hates to think what might have been.

“I found out that these three young people were involved and how they were involved and I couldn’t have asked for anything better out of my life," says Phyllis Willoughby.

Conley was also amazed at their teamwork. “I was really impressed how well that they worked with each other to make sure there was order on the bus before I ever got back there.”

Those heroes got their due Monday morning, when Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore presented all three students and Conley with a challenge coin to say ‘thanks’ for their quick thinking and heroic actions.

“That first day that I seen (Skyler) back, I was asking him how he was and everything and making sure everything was fine," says Lawson. “I just wanted to continue showing that I’m here if he needs help with anything.”

Skyler is appreciative of all that they did for him.

“Before It happened, I used to just go to sleep on the bus and don’t talk to anybody. But after it happened, I get a lot of attention," he says.

“They were truly guardian angels,” says Phyllis Willoughby. “The Lord was with them. They were there for a purpose.”

