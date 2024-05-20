Jarrett's Joy Cart marks 25 years of service

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The story of Jarrett’s Joy Cart is well-known by many Kentucky families. Jarrett Mynear was a 9-year-old boy who had battled cancer for most of his life but wanted to help others.

“He came up with the idea based on an experience he had had out in Seattle with the Pink Ladies, who would come to the room once a week and let him pick out a little toy," recalls his mother, Jennifer Mynear. “We thought it was just going to last a couple of months, and we’d get friends to pitch in and do things.”

But for Jennifer and her husband, Douglas, it was so much more. Jarrett wanted the toys to be bigger, and they are. What began as his wish has turned into their lifelong mission. Jarrett’s Joy Cart has now been rolling down the halls of Kentucky Children’s Hospital every Tuesday for 25 years.

“Over 60,000, maybe 70,000 [children] – we don’t have an accurate count, but 50-60 rooms a week.”, says Douglas Mynear.

With dozens of volunteers and donations from everywhere.

“School groups, church groups, some corporations, and foundations donate cash. Birthday presents—some kids, in lieu of gifts, will donate to the Joy Cart,” says Douglas.

“We even have families whose children have experienced the Joy Cart here in the hospital who have wanted to give back," adds Jennifer.

And this Saturday, everyone can. Joy Cart periodically holds an event to thank past donors and show everyone how a dream can impact thousands.

“One of our sayings is, ‘In joy, there is a moment of healing,’ and it’s very humbling to realize that Jarrett’s vision – he knew exactly what they needed," Jennifer says.

The Jarrett's Joy Cart Facebook page has more information on the event and ways you can contribute.

