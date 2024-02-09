Lexington woman uses tragedy to fuel others' triumphs

La'Keisha Campbell says she never imagined how her life would turn out. She says while she has always donated her time and talents to helping others, she was always content to do it away from the spotlight, but one tragic event changed all of that.

After La'Keisha's daughter, 18-year-old Kimaria Spalding, was killed in a traffic accident, La'Keisha is now focusing on helping others through social media, poetry, and public speaking.

Her daughter's high school holds a blood drive in her name every year, and every year, they have more potential donors than bags.