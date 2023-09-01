Local hero devotes her time to the homeless

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spend two minutes with Jennifer Brubaker and you’ll quickly realize she’s someone who can’t sit still and do nothing when something needs to be done.

“For the past eight years, I have had a passion for working with the homeless community and people on the street. And just providing for them and caring and loving and showing empathy and helping any way that I can through my church,” says Jennifer.

That led the married mother of two to become the community outreach coordinator at Ethan Health, an addiction treatment facility in Richmond that serves up to 200 patients at a time. And it seems as though Jennifer touches them all.

“I wish everybody could see the change,” says Jennifer. “I have known some people for years, the ‘befores,’ and I’ve seen them come through here and I’ve just seen them change in ways that you just can’t explain.”

“Jennifer really represents what Ethan Health is all about,” says Roger Fox, Ethan Health’s residential program director. “She is the arms and feet, like she said, in our community, and she’s able to meet people where they’re at, identify their barriers, and then help them get the treatment that they need.”

Ethan Health patients agree. John Poynter describes meeting Jennifer for the first time just a week ago.

“She came in and immediately – she didn’t have to say a word to me – I felt the energy coming off of her, and I felt that it was genuine,” John recalls.

“She’s been from day one an inspiration to me,” says fellow patient Casey Spoonamore. “Restored my hope in people and community service and striving to be something like that myself.”

“I love my job. I love getting up every morning and going to work. I love making a difference in someone’s life each and every day," says Jennifer.

A true “Hero Among Us” touching and changing lives, one soul at a time.

“For me, it’s a blessing. It makes me happy. That’s why I just keep going and doing what I need to do.”

