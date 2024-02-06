'Makes you feel good': Kentucky man spends lifetime helping others

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wayne Hillman will tell you he's just a proud Kentuckian who repairs vacuum cleaners.

"That's about all I do is work on vacuum cleaners, fix 'em up for elderly people. They'll bring 'em in to me and I'll fix 'em. Most of the time, I try to fix 'em while they're here so they don't have to make a second trip back," says Hillman.

But spend a little time, and you'll find he does so much more than that. Helping others is all he ever wanted to do, and he has done it for as long as he can remember.

"(That's) just always been in my nature. I help people when I can," Hillman says. "There were seven kids in the family, so we always helped each other and helped when we could with everybody and everything."

You name it, and Wayne has probably done it!

"Well, I've stopped on the interstate many times to change a tire for somebody who's older than me. Now I'm getting that age, and they're going to have to stop and help me," Hillman recalls. "I had one lady bring in her lawnmower; she couldn't get her lawnmower started. And I just cleaned the mag needle on it and got it fired right up. (I) sharpened her blade for her, and the disc broke and went through the ceiling!"

"It just makes you feel good just to help people and do what you can do for them."

Wayne was born in Lexington but moved to Grant County 55 years ago and makes the trip here six days a week. And he has no intention of stopping helping others.

"No, as long as I'm healthy enough to keep going, I'll be right here working."