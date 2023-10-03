Non-stop veteran keeps the lights on

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jim Collins won’t hesitate to admit that he’s done it all. That includes his time in the service while stationed in Germany.

“Living out in the woods with a bunch of guys, playing soldier,” recalls Collins with a chuckle. “And at night time, (we) had a little party. A little beer, a little bratwurst…can’t say everything. Gotta be careful!”

Collins never had a true career. He played golf and softball so well that he’s in the Dayton, Ohio Hall of Fame. To be here now, at this age, wasn’t really in the cards for him.

“I planned on living ‘til I was 50 years old. I lived fast and furious, but that’s part of living. I enjoyed it!”

Collins may lead a tamer existence now, like one that he can actually talk about on camera! But he’s still always on the go as the heart and soul behind the indoor activities for Jessamine County’s Parks and Rec department. He’s the first to arrive and often the last to leave, six days a week, overseeing pickleball, volleyball, and basketball non-stop for the past 15 years.

“I could call him at two o’clock in the morning on Christmas Day and say, ‘Jim, I need you to do something for me,’ and he’d say, ‘You tell me where.’ That’s just his character."

“This is his social life, he told me,” says pickleball player Pam Hill. “He said if he wasn’t doing this, he’d just be sitting at home watching TV…he’s just fun to be around!”

Collins admits, “It’s just an enjoyable something to do. I’m too old to fish, too old to golf, and I don’t travel, so I spend my time here."

“In other words, my can-do just can’t keep up with my want-to!”

On Sunday, Collins turns 89 years young. Any words of advice?

“Keep movin’ and keep busy, as long as you possibly can do. Don’t ever go to the chair and sit down.”

