Volunteers and Best Friends go hand in hand

Posted at 2:03 PM, Jul 03, 2024

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Every weekday in Jessamine County, there's a party among Best Friends, a unique program to help a special group in our community.

The heroes of this story are the volunteers. In all, more than 90 of them dedicate their time to make this time special.

This weekend, Best Friends celebrated their 40th anniversary, honoring perhaps their biggest hero of all.

Virginia Bell started and ran the program until she passed away a year ago.

Her spirit and her legacy live on here every day among friends.

