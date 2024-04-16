Winchester woman spearheads park project

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — Deatra Newell fondly remembers the good ol’ days, growing up in Winchester and spending summer days at Community Park.

“As a child, we had our community swimming pool where we had pool parties and family outings,” she recalls.

But nearly two decades ago, that changed as the pool fell into disrepair.

“It was condemned and they had promised that in that place, where the community pool was removed from that they would put something back in its place.”

That new pool never came and 18 years later, Deatra hasn’t given up the fight. But her efforts are about to pay off.

Construction is set to begin at the site of a new splash park set to open this summer, just feet away from where the old pool once stood.

“It has been a struggle, but at the same time it’s worth it for our kids," Deatra says. “Our kids have nothing. We complain, the older adults complain about our children that they’re not doing anything with their life, they’re on street corner, they’re fighting, they’re doing drugs. But we as adults are responsible because we provide nothing for them.”

Clark County Parks and Recreation director Jeff Lewis agrees. He has worked side by side with Deatra for the past 15 years and knows that she won’t rest until the project is completed and local kids have a new destination place.

“She’s a force of nature and, if anything, that’s an understatement," says Lewis. “She’s never let it down. Like she said, she’s a finisher. She’s a builder. She wants what’s right for the community. She never asked for any accolades or pats on the back. It’s rare to find people that are constantly looking to do the right thing.”

And it wouldn’t have been possible without the passion of one woman, wanting a better life for today’s children.

“When I was a child, we could play in the street, we had the community pool, we had the bowling alley, we had the skating rink – we have nothing now," she says. “So, hopefully after we champion this, we can get some other things going. Children are our future. If we don’t invest in them, how will they be able to invest or do anything for us?”

