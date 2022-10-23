Watch Now
Historic marker dedicated in Frankfort

Posted at 8:59 PM, Oct 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-22 21:07:14-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky leaders, including Governor Andy Beshear, spent the day in Frankfort for a historic marker dedication ceremony.

The marker is on the north side of the Singing Bridge in downtown Frankfort.

It acknowledges the site's grave past as the location of multiple lynchings in Franklin County.

Local faith leaders were in attendance to pray, sing songs, and to issue apologies to the families of those who were killed.

Governor Beshear said that while the day's events weighed heavy on hearts, it was necessary for progress.

The marker was produced in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative.

Organizers say there will be an exact replica of the marker placed in Alabama.

