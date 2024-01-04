HITS Boxing Club building community while breaking a sweat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As so many people try to put their physical health at the top of their minds, joining a gym for the first time can be intimidating.

Walking into a new environment, trying to work on something you’ve never done before.

An understandable uneasiness that trainers at HITS Boxing Club are trying to take away.

Teachers like Tommy Rogers.

“Boxing is known as the sweet science. It’s an art in itself,” Rogers said. “There’s so much to it beyond just throwing a punch. It’s such a good full-body workout because it focuses on all aspects.”

Rogers has been with HITS for about four years, the first two and half years as a client.

It eventually led to the opportunity to step into the role of instructor.

A teaching aspect Rogers relishes.

“It’s a lot of fun. It took a lot of time to gain that confidence. My style to instruction is focus on technique driven,” Rogers said. “Visualizing a fighting technique combination you’d throw if you were to fight or were to be in the ring.”

HITS doesn’t offer one-on-one action inside the ring.

The focus lies more on technique and high intensity.

Beyond boxing, there are aerobics, cardio, physical therapy, and personal training opportunities.

Clients who have come for months or years appreciate the well-rounded workout they get at HITS.

“It’s a little intense, but the more you come, the easier it gets. I was coming in five six days a week and I can feel it, I can tell the difference. I feel like I’m in better shape now than I’ve ever been,” Phillip Donovan said.

“You’re constantly focusing on your targets, speed, your accuracy. You’re trying to make sure you don’t hurt yourself. Also, you want to make sure you have a good time as well and make sure you’re aware of the people around you, too. It builds a good community,” Nikki Read.

It all goes back to community for leaders at HITS.

Rogers and the other trainers want clients to feel comfortable during their workouts, whether they are boxing pros or have never picked up a pair of gloves.

“Everybody knows your name as soon as you walk in the door. There's no barcode scanning. There's nothing like that. As soon as you walk in, they know who you are. You go straight in, and you're happy to see the people there,” Ryan Duffy said.

"It's the first gym that I've come to that I didn't feel like I had to look like everybody else or lose weight or get into certain shape. The whole environment is like community and fun. It's the best stress relief I've ever found,” Amber Lawrence said.

For Rogers, the most important thing is for people to enjoy their exercise.

“I don’t want them to ever dread their workout. It’s not for everyone. If this isn’t your workout, then we’re glad you came and gave it a shot,” Rogers said. “If you find that enjoyment in it, we will work with you to get the most out it. We want you to really enjoy the community and enjoy the workout.”

HITS Boxing Club is located at 124 Malabu Drive in Lexington, off Nicholasville Road.

If you want to learn more about HITS Boxing/Fitness, click here.

