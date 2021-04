Click to Watch How to Give Your Home a New Look with Keitz Construction

LEXINGTON, KY - Sponsored Content

We have spent a lot of time at home the past year, and that’s led to a big boom in home remodeling projects, from indoor spaces such as kitchens and bathrooms to outdoor spaces in the backyard. This week’s Pieratt’s Builders’ Spotlight features Nick Keitz, owner of Keitz Construction in Lexington. Learn more at keitzconstruction.com or (859) 368-0095.