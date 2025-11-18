Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Mic ep 11: Girl power and gameday with Sierra Newton

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On episode 11 of Hot Mic, LEX 18 sports reporter Sierra Newton joins Evelyn and Megan for a lively chat about chasing stories in Kentucky’s busiest sports season, from football sidelines to basketball pressers.

Sierra opens up about breaking into broadcasting, her love for women’s sports, star‑studded red carpet moments, and why WNBA mascot Ellie the Elephant has her heart.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

