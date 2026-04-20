Hot Mic ep. 33: Keeneland chaos & derby dreams

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Annie Brown steps in as guest host while Evelyn is on vacation. Megan and Annie dive into their wild Keeneland adventure, complete with bachelorette parties, lost friends, and press box access.

Plus, LEX 18's Derby preparation is in full swing with outfit reveals, fascinator fittings, and behind-the-scenes newsroom stress.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

