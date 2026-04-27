Hot Mic ep. 34: The Odds, the Horses and the Stories Behind Them w/ Todd Schrupp

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The countdown to the Kentucky Derby is almost over and Evelyn and Megan wanted to bring one of the key elements of LEX 18's Derby coverage to Hot Mic, Todd Schrupp.

Every year Schrupp breaks down the odds for Derby, but on this episode of Hot Mic, he'll break down how he got into horse racing, his career, the stories behind the starting gate, and reveals his favorite race track.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn