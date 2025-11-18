Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Mic Podcast ep. 10: We're defrosting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On episode 10 of Hot Mic, Megan and Evelyn shake off Halloween and ease into the holidays. They chat about costumes, when Christmas music should start, and what Thanksgiving foods are worth the hype.

Toss in some favorite holiday movies and decorating ideas for a lighthearted recipe for getting into the holiday spirit.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

