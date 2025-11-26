Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Mic Podcast ep. 12: Small moments, big impact with Meredith Watts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Thanksgiving week, Hot Mic is giving thanks for mentorship, community, and the joy of connection. Meredith Watts from Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bluegrass joins Megan and Evelyn to talk parenting, small-town life, and the ripple effect of being a positive role model.

Hear incredible “Big” and “Little” stories, why the organization’s need for funding is urgent, and how you can help — even with just an hour a week.

To give: https://www.bbbs-bluegrass.org/give

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

