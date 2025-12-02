Hot Mic Podcast ep. 13: From Bus Duty to the Capitol with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Week’s Episode: Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman joins Megan and Evelyn on “Hot Mic” to discuss her journey from rural Mercer County teacher and basketball coach to serving in the state’s second-highest office.

Coleman talks about her family, work in public service, holiday traditions, and the issues she’s focused on as lieutenant governor. From challenges to bright spots, she reflects on where the commonwealth is headed and the moments that keep her motivated.

