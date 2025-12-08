Hot Mic Podcast ep. 14: Let the Christmas vibes begin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Thanksgiving wraps up and the Christmas season begins Megan and Evelyn are getting ready for the holidays with what they are excited for, gift ideas for the viewers, and Christmas Trivia.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn