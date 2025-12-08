Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
28  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
CommunityHot Mic

Actions

Hot Mic Podcast ep. 14: Let the Christmas vibes begin

Hot Mic Podcast ep. 14: Let the Christmas Vibes Begin
WLEX Center .png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As Thanksgiving wraps up and the Christmas season begins Megan and Evelyn are getting ready for the holidays with what they are excited for, gift ideas for the viewers, and Christmas Trivia.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18