Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 17: Behind the Santa beard with Jack Pattie

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington radio legend Jack Pattie joins Hot Mic to wrap up 2025. After 50 years on Lexington's News Talk WVLK, hear how he stumbled into his first radio job as a teen, the celebrity encounters that stand out, how he’s seen the industry change, and why he treasures his role as one of Lexington’s favorite Santas.

