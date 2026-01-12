Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 18: Positively Ringing in the New Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hear about Evelyn and Megan's favorite stories that they have done from 2025, how their holiday celebrations went, and how they are approaching the New Year in our first episode of 2026.

