Hot Mic Podcast ep. 2: Big apple, big personality, Bayne Froney!

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week’s episode: Our hosts catch up with Bayne Froney, one of LEX 18's former Meteorologists, who is currently working for Fox Weather in New York.

Hear about her new position, all of the changes that came with it, what she misses about Kentucky, and how she always stays true to who she is on this week's Hot Mic.

