Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 21: Bourbon, Horses & Hospitality - Why Lexington Wins Hearts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer takes us beyond the iconic bourbon and thoroughbreds to reveal the hidden gems that make Lexington unforgettable.

From vibrant murals and world‑class restaurants to kayaking the Kentucky River, find out why Lexington was named America's most tourist-friendly city — and why your next trip should be to the Bluegrass.

