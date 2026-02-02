Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CommunityHot Mic

Actions

Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 21: Bourbon, Horses & Hospitality - Why Lexington Wins Hearts

Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 21: Bourbon, Horses & Hospitality - Why Lexington Wins Hearts
maxresdefault.jpg
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer takes us beyond the iconic bourbon and thoroughbreds to reveal the hidden gems that make Lexington unforgettable.

From vibrant murals and world‑class restaurants to kayaking the Kentucky River, find out why Lexington was named America's most tourist-friendly city — and why your next trip should be to the Bluegrass.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18