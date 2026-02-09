Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 23: Dating secrets revealed with Audrey Lorraine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — It's the Season of Love here on Hot Mic and our hosts have brought in Audrey Lorraine, a dating coach with Emlovz, to talk about the dating scene, what it is like being a dating coach and some of her hot takes of dating.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn