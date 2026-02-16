Hot Mic Podcast Ep. 24: Relentlessly Chasing His Passion with Tom Hammond

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From horse racing to the Olympics, Tom Hammond has become a legend in Lexington for sports commentating. Seizing the moment and taking a chance on himself lead to his career where he got to cover moments like Usain Bolt's record breaking run in the World Championship in 2011. Hear stories of his career on this week's episode.

