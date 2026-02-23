Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Mic podcast ep. 25: Celebrating one of Kentucky's gross mysteries

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On February 28 Bath County, Kentucky, will hold the second festival celebrating the 150th anniversary of the Kentucky Meat Shower.

Learn more about the festival and the story behind the infamous Meat Shower from Festival Director Ian Corbin on this week's episode.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

