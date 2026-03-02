Hot Mic podcast ep. 26: Chief Meteorologist Bill Meck’s journey to LEX 18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week our hosts found space in LEX 18's Bill Meck's chaotic schedule of weather coverage, visiting local schools, and charity work to talk about how he got to LEX 18 from growing up in Chicago, weather coverage, movie references, and he even brought props.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

