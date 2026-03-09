Hot Mic podcast ep. 27: Bleeding Kentucky Blue with Keith Farmer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hear how Keith Farmer got into sports reporting by staying here in Kentucky, some of his moments with athletes and coaches, and even about his own family before BBN Tonight's busy March schedule begins.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn