Hot Mic podcast ep. 28: The start of spring and LEX 18's busiest season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Spring has sprung and Evelyn and Megan are taking a break from guests this week to recap recent episodes and their travel, prepping for LEX 18's biggest show of the year, and answer some questions from our viewers.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn