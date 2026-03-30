Hot Mic podcast ep 29: Life of a Photographer and Movie Buff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In this week's episode, LEX 18's Photographer, Lindsey Smart, gives us a view of behind the reporter's camera in the field, an in-depth look at Hollywood's Award Season, and shows off some of her impressions and accents.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn