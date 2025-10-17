Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hot Mic Podcast ep. 3: Proof you can edit your own career - Sean Franklin

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week’s episode: Our hosts sit down with Sean Franklin and talk about how he became LEX 18's General Manager by being willing to learn and pushing the station to always improve and grow in this ever-changing industry.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

