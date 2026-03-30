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Hot Mic podcast ep. 30: The Life and Times of 1978 Champ - Jack "Goose" Givens

Hot Mic podcast ep. 30: The Life and Times of 1978 Champ
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With the end of the University of Kentucky's Men's Basketball season our hosts take a deep dive of former UK champion, Jack "Goose" Givens.

Tune in to hear about what is different about basketball from when he played, what growing up was like, and where he got the nickname "Goose" on this week's episode of Hot Mic.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

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