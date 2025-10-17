Hot Mic Podcast ep. 5: Humility, grace, and hardships - Ariana Rodriguez

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This week’s episode: Sit down with our current Miss Kentucky, Ariana Rodriguez, and learn about what it means to be a part of the Miss Kentucky program, hear her inspiring story, and what the Miss America experience was like on this week's Hot Mic.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

