Hot Mic Podcast ep. 7: From lawyer to explorer - Steve Schultz

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On this week's episode of Hot Mic, we get the inside scoop on Purdue University's newest expedition to learn what possibly happened to Amelia Earhart and how Evelyn's own dad, Steve Schultz got involved.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262
Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn

