Hot Mic Podcast ep. 8: Forecast and family with Meteorologist Tom Ackerman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On episode 8 of Hot Mic, Evelyn and Megan are hanging out with LEX 18’s own Meteorologist Tom Ackerman — the guy who went from serving in the U.S. Navy to waking up early with you on Sunrise.

Tom talks about what drew him to weather, why Lexington is home, his love for sardines, and the great eyebrow incident.

