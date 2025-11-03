Hot Mic Podcast ep. 9: Music, marching, and making history with Shayna Stahl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On episode 9 of Hot Mic, Megan and Evelyn dive into the story of University of Kentucky's own Shayna Stahl, who as made History as UK's First female Director of Athletic Bands, and what it is like to be a part of each game in Big Blue Nation.

