Managing the News Chaos with Jennifer Smith | Hot Mic ep. 31

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Meet the person behind LEX 18's newsroom's people first, employee second mentality and learn more about the announcement of Scripps News Group buying ABC 36 and what that could mean for the stations' viewing audience on this week's Hot Mic with LEX 18's News Director, Jennifer Smith.

Links to Listen:

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/38FXfUwX5kZrtGrUYQiuei

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/.../lex-18s-hot-mic/id1836945262

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.com/.../e916663a.../lex-18's-hot-mic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLfBebd9O8K-xdMLJ5P9bhj-zBmH-uaTgn