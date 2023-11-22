Huntertown Community Interpretative Park is celebrated

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — A 38-acre plot of land in Versailles was once home to hundreds of families over 130 years. It was Huntertown, an African-American “Freetown” that was settled in 1871. After 2000, families had all moved out and away. Soon after, an idea for a new park was born, which led to the creation of the Friends of Huntertown Community Interpretive Park committee in 2018.

A member of that board, Sioux Finney, says, "We got together a group of citizens and we just decided we really wanted to see this project move forward. So, it was really just a community group that came together and said how can we make this park happen."

Around 100 people were at the park over the weekend to celebrate this re-developed space. More than $200,000 of funds was invested into the park. The committee partnered with leaders from around Woodford County and with the University of Kentucky's Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment’s Department of Landscape Architecture.

Associate extension professor Dr. Jayoung Koo says, "We saw much value in terms of how can we help and partner with the community to save this place as a public space that could continue its legacy but at the same time, educate future users coming in."

The oldest living former resident of Huntertown, 93-year-old Josephine Carr, cut Saturday’s ribbon alongside another resident, Brenda Jackson.

Finney explains that Carr "spoke about how blessed she was and how she was so thankful that Huntertown was alive again."

People visiting for the first time will get to see signage like these that are spread across the park's walking trail. Benches pay tribute to families that had roots here. And there's an audio component where you can hear the families' experiences.

UK associate professor Dr. Ryan Hargrove says, "To get to hear their story or see their story represented in a really beautiful way is just really rewarding. So, hopefully this can be something that we've built that will be there for generations to come."

The Huntertown history is the story of the African American community transitioning from slavery to freedom, creating a community and contributing to Kentucky’s heritage and history. The project’s organizers believe it's important that everyone shares that story.

Finney says, "That's what makes it all worthwhile for us. To be able to share those stories and to celebrate those stories. Even though there's no buildings left that's still home. That's a place that is home."

