'If You Give A Child A Book': Students receive second round of free books

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Our "If You Give A Child A Book" campaign through our parent company, Scripps, has been a huge success.

Earlier this year, we showed its impact in Clay County, and earlier this month, we had the opportunity to return to give students another series of books.

In the second round, students at six elementary schools in the county received another five free books, for a total of ten, all free of charge.

It was like Christmas in April for these 5th and 6th graders.

"I feel relaxed and not stressed," Abram Owens said. "Reading can help you understand the world and stuff and to be able to get free books is good because books are good for you."

There was a buzz and excitement throughout each school as each group walked in, anxious to get their hands on their next set of books and ready to dive into the adventures that await inside."

"It's incredible because you see them light up, and they're exposed to things that maybe they're not used to being in a small area, so they're seeing different cultures, different characters, different storylines," Wesley Ruth said.