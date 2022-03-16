In rebuke to mayor, B.U.I.L.D. holds its own 'State of the City' address

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — About two months after Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton delivered her 'State of the City' address, a local group of faith leaders held its own address, challenging Mayor Gorton to do more to curb violence in the city.

"These killings happen all over town," one faith leader said, speaking into a microphone in front of a crowd gathered outside Lexington City Hall. "No part of our city is immune."

The group, called B.U.I.L.D. (Building a United Interfaith Lexington through Direct-Action), has demanded Mayor Gorton implement the Group Violence Intervention strategy, which has been endorsed by the National Network for Safe Communities.

Some cities, including Philadelphia, have recently announced the implementation of the strategy.

Mayor Gorton has resisted calls to implement the strategy. In a letter addressed to B.U.I.L.D. Tuesday, she expanded on her thinking.

She explained that after meeting with Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and Devine Carama, the director of One Lexington, among other parties, she developed reservations about implementing GVI.

"All expressed serious concerns about the targeting aspect of GVI," Mayor Gorton wrote. "And the serious damage it could do to the relationship among government/law enforcement and communities of color."

During Tuesday night's B.U.I.L.D. event, several speakers scrutinized that position.

"One of the more recent excuses was she was worried it would target Black men," said Rev. Dr. Nathl Moore, who is Black. "Even though members of the Black community are the ones asking her to implement GVI."

Mayor Gorton has also repeatedly noted she has already implemented five of six recommendations from B.U.I.L.D., but members of the group don't believe that is enough.

"My illustration of that is like baking a cake," said Cheryl Birch, who lost her son to gun violence in 2009. "If it calls for three eggs, a cup of water, and a stick of butter and you leave one out, the cake's not going to come out right."

Mayor Linda Gorton's letter to B.U.I.L.D.: