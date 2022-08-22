Inaugural disc golf tourney supports future teachers of Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Lafayette high school hosted the inaugural Lafayette Classic on Sunday. Presented by Gazelle Goods and Bomb Discs, the tournament benefited future teachers of Kentucky.

Organizers hope to raise $50,000 over the next five years. Everything earned from fundraising events like today’s tournament will support the Future Teachers of Kentucky Scholarship which honors Helen Caise Wade.

Wade was the first African American student to integrate Fayette County Public Schools in 1955. She attended Lafayette High School's summer school.

The Lafayette Classic promoted the game of disc golf and garnered fun from participants, but the meaning behind the fundraising goes much deeper.

“The goal is to have teachers come into the classroom,” said Lafayette High School teacher Christopher McCurry. “There's a teacher shortage in Kentucky right now, and we want to help that, but in particular we want to support teachers of color. We're recognizing that Helen Caise Wade came to Lafayette under circumstances that were not ideal, and we want to help students have teachers that look like them."

Another tourney, the March Mudsling, will be held in the spring in hopes of bringing in new disc golf players and raising more funds for future teachers of Kentucky.