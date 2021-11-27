It's Small Business Saturday!

Small Business Saturday is celebrated every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
It was created by American Express back in 2010 to encourage people to shop small and bring more holiday shopping to small businesses.
According to American Express, the first Small Business Saturday was successful and gained nationwide momentum the following year when the Senate passed a resolution in support of the day.
The Better Business Bureau has offered up some tips for shopping small.
- Connect with businesses on social media to stay up to date on sales.
- Invite friends and family along to revisit your favorite stores or explore new ones.
- Don't just shop small, but eat small as well! Visiting independently owned restaurants bakeries, and coffee shops is a great way to participate.
- Make sure to share your experience online with #shopsmall and encourage others to get out and do the same.